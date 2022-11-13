Kiharu MP Nyoro certain NG-CDF will be enshrined in the Constitution

More than 10 lawmakers on Saturday benchmarked at Kiharu constituency on how to employ a labour based model to implement development projects.

The MPs who were hosted by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro learnt that using the model, National Government -Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) can be prudently utilized to achieve a lot in terms of development.

Nyoro said despite the labour based model being time consuming and delicate, it has helped him to put tiles and renovate all 112 public primary schools in his constituency.

He told his counterparts that the Procurement Act and Regulations allow use of labour based model which entails use of local labour and resources in implementation of projects.

The lawmaker asked his colleagues to collect data especially on what needs to be done in schools before embarking on the real work.

Nyoro underscored his project of putting tiles to classrooms saying the project has enabled learners to study in a conducive and clean environment.

“In renovation of our schools, we are also able to paint and put metallic window panels in the classrooms with the little resources we get.

He cautioned the MPs from trying to make money using the NG-CDF saying the model needs trustworthy and uncorrupt people for its success.

Nyoro meanwhile exuded confidence that NG-CDF will soon be enshrined in the constituency and MPs continue getting the funds which usually help many less fortunate families.

Speaking during the benchmarking event, Head teacher of Githangara Primary school Ms Esther Murage lauded the model saying the little money which was given to her school, they were able to put tiles to 20 classrooms and construct a hall.

“At first we were not conversant with the model but after some time we realized how it works and that’s why we were able to put tiles on our classrooms.

(Mossop) said he was impressed by what Kiharu NG-CDF has implemented within a period of less than four years.

He promised to try to use the model to implement various projects in his constituency saying he will continue to learn on how to make the labour based model a success for the people of Mossop.

Kangema MP Peter Kihungu on his part accused some constituency Fund managers who want to use the easy way of searching for contractors which is expensive and cannot achieve a lot.

He called the NG-CDF CEO to streamline the fund and pass a policy which will ensure the fund managers work under guidance of local MPs.

Some of other lawmakers who visited Kiharu included Caleb Mule (Machakos town), Duncan Maina (Nyeri Town), Jepkemoi Bartoo (Moiben), Gachoki Gitari (Kirinyaga Central) and Joseph Munyoro (Kigumo) among others.