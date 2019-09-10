Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has been released unconditionally following an out of court settlement with the state.

His lawyer Irungu Kang’ata told journalists in Muranga that he negotiated for his client’s release shortly before the MP could be charge in a Murang’a court.

Nyoro was Monday arrested and held at the CID offices in Murang’a town over his involvement in an altercation with Nominated MP Maina Kamanda during a church fundraiser at Gitui Catholic Church in Kiharu constituency.

The Sunday morning incident saw Ndindi and Kamanda bring their superiority wars to the pulpit as differences between the Tangatanga and Kieleweke allied politicians played out in public.

Ndindi arrived at Gitui Church which is in his constituency to find Kamanda and a host of politicians affiliated to Kieleweke ready for the fundraiser.