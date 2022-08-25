Kihika officially assumes office of Nakuru Governor

Nakuru County Governor-elect Susan Wakarura Kihika takes oath of office.

She was sworn in by Justice Weldon Korir.

Kihika becomes the first woman elected to Nakuru’s top seat and the third county boss after Lee Kinyanjui and Kinuthia Mbugua.

Kihika, who vied under the United Democratic Alliance, defeated Kinyanjui (Jubilee), in results announced by the IEBC.

The IEBC said Kihika garnered 440,707 votes against Kinyanjui’s 225,623.

Nakuru County elected all women in the top three seats contested during the 2022 General Election.

The Governor’s seat went to Susan Kihika who defeated incumbent Lee Kinyanjui of Jubilee Party while the Senate seat was won by Tabitha Karanja-the Managing Director of Keroche Breweries Limited.

The Woman Representative’s seat was taken by Liza Chelule who retained the seat.

All the three who won were vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

Several women also won parliamentary seats, including Martha Wangare who bagged the Gilgil seat, Irene Njoki, (Bahati), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Charity Kathambi (Njoro) and Grace Mwathi an MCA of Bahati Ward.