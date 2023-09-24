Kikuyu Council of Elders distance itself with Mungiki sect

Kikuyu Council of Elders, Kiama Kiama, have distanced itself from the outlawed Mungiki sect saying theirs is a legal entity upholding the culture and promoting community unity.

During a mega ceremony held in Kitengela to crown Kago Kiango as the new Kiama Kiama Kajiado county patron the council leaders slammed individuals who had attempted to stop the ceremony by spreading false hood.

On Thursday, the recently ousted Kiama Kiama leadership is said to have associated the ceremony with the outlawed Mungiki sect prompting the Maasai Council of elders to issue a statement stopping the event.

A crisis security meeting led by Kajiado County commissioner Jude Wesonga was held and the ceremony was allowed to take place.

In a colourful ceremony attended by hundreds of elders drawn from Kiambu, Kajiado, Nyandarua Counties dressed in traditional regalia a patron was crowned.

He was bestowed with the responsibility to preserve and guide the Kikuyu community as well as to promote the intercommunity co-existence.

The council National Patron Kung’u Muigai said there was no bad blood between the kikuyu and Maasai communities saying they have co existed and intermarried for years. He castigated elders who had tried to sow seeds of discord.

Elders took the que from Mr Kung’u urging the recently ousted leaders forming a splinter group to see leadership and concede defeat.

Kajiado Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho underscored the importance of culture preservation among the communities living in Kajiado County.