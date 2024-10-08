Kikuyu elders pray for the country as Gachagua faces Parliament

The Kikuyu Council of Elders has urged Members of Parliament to drop the planned impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The elders, who met at the boundary of Central Kenya and the Rift Valley at Kubuyu/Satellite village in Magumu Sub-location in Nyandarua County, prayed for the process currently underway in the National Assembly and called for talks between the President and his Deputy.

Elders from Nakuru, Kiambu, and Nyandarua Counties warned that the ongoing debate could cause anarchy and divide the country.

“We now have a broad-based government, and the impeachment process could affect all the plans the government has in place for the country,” said Ndung’u wa Gaithuma, the National Chairman of Kiama Kia Maa.

Kariuki Wa Kamara from Nakuru noted that tensions were rising across the country, adding that the move could negatively affect school programs and the upcoming national exams.

He appealed to Members of the National Assembly to exercise wisdom in their decision-making, warning that the debate could lead to anarchy and undo the progress made in the country.

“We are deeply troubled by the impeachment efforts of some MPs, as they could have a damaging impact on the nation,” he warned.

Kamara urged the youth to remain patient as MPs deliberate on the current impasse, emphasizing that the elders would continue to pray for the country’s unity.

Kimani Murugami from Kiambu echoed this sentiment, stating that all eyes are on MPs who now have the power to either save the country or drive it into chaos.

“Whatever decision Parliament makes will play a crucial role in determining the fate of our beloved nation, and we hope and pray that MPs will make the right choice,” he said.