Kilifi based Moving The Goalposts wins prestigious UN Award

Written By: Bernard Okumu
1

 

Kenya’s Moving The Goalposts (MTG) women team has won the prestigious United Nations, UN,2020 Sports for Gender Equality Collective Impact Award.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The Kilifi based women football teams won the award in recognition of their use of football to achieve gender equality and empower disadvantaged girls and young women.

Also Read  Kakamega Homeboys ready for title challenge,muyoti asserts as team signs four

“We are delighted that Moving The Goalposts (MTG) has been named as the winners for the 2020 Sport for Gender Equality Collective Impact Award Backed by Comic Relief – a Beyond Sport Foundation partner since 2014,”said MTG Executive Director Dorcas Amakobe

Amakobe said the award has recognized their efforts to promote gender equality and will enable the team work jointly to strengthen the impact and promote joint learning.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Moving the GoalPosts (MTG) is a sport for development organization that harnesses the power of sport to overcome  social obstacles girls and young women face in coastal Kenya.

Also Read  Lionesses eye Colombia scalp in repechage, as world cup groups confirmed

The organization seeks to  create a safe space for girls and young women  to understand their rights and claim them —  take up leadership roles and have a voice in the society.

Also Read  Rising Stars coach Stanley Okumbi names squad for CECAFA U20 Championships

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR