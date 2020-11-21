Kilifi based Moving The Goalposts wins prestigious UN Award

Kenya’s Moving The Goalposts (MTG) women team has won the prestigious United Nations, UN,2020 Sports for Gender Equality Collective Impact Award.

The Kilifi based women football teams won the award in recognition of their use of football to achieve gender equality and empower disadvantaged girls and young women.

“We are delighted that Moving The Goalposts (MTG) has been named as the winners for the 2020 Sport for Gender Equality Collective Impact Award Backed by Comic Relief – a Beyond Sport Foundation partner since 2014,”said MTG Executive Director Dorcas Amakobe

Amakobe said the award has recognized their efforts to promote gender equality and will enable the team work jointly to strengthen the impact and promote joint learning.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Moving the GoalPosts (MTG) is a sport for development organization that harnesses the power of sport to overcome social obstacles girls and young women face in coastal Kenya.

The organization seeks to create a safe space for girls and young women to understand their rights and claim them — take up leadership roles and have a voice in the society.