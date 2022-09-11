Kilifi celebrates annual Chenda Chenda traditional festival

There was pomp and colour at the Magarini District Cultural Association (MADCA) in Magarini over the weekend during the celebration for this year’s Chenda Chenda Festivals, an annually event showcasing the rich cultural diversity of the nine sub-tribes of the Mijikenda community.

This year’s event was graced by Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Chibule and other senior county government officials including acting CEC in charge of Gender and sports Dr Anisa Omar. Clad in traditional regalia revelers were treated to different kind of drumbeats emanating from traditional dances like Namba, Tambala, Mabumbumbu among other songs.

Ms Chibule who was dressed in traditional attire of hando was taken through different sections of the centre by elders who showed her the unique traditional practices found within the Mijikenda culture.

Among the practices which are currently on the verge of collapsing were, the traditional maize milling by grindstone, winnowing by use of wind, blacksmith, cultural poetry, story telling by elders, cultural food Bazaar accompanied by singing and dancing.

Elders played Kigogo, traditional game that has been played for decades and is part of the Mijikenda tradition.

This year’s message for the event was peace and cohesion and need to protect the tradition from extinction.

The elders were drawn from as far as Kwale and all kayas across the Kilifi subtribes and sub-county including Rabai, Kambe, the larger Giriama, Chonyi, Kauma, Duruma, Jibana and Digo.

In celebration leaders took the initiative to take the festival and use it as a tool to promote tourism, peace and preserve the environment.

Speaker after speaker in the meeting asked for peace and urged the youth to make sure that they protect their tradition as it is a stuck reminder of their past.

Chibule said culture remain one of the key thematic areas the devolved government was planning to look into as a new frontier for tourism enhancement for the region. She said that the county will make sure that the plight of the elderly is addressed and called on youth to respect the elders as they are the shapers of our tradition and can learn a lot from them.

She said Kilifi is now branded with its traditional festival which marks the regional and international tool to market tourism.

She reiterated that as a government they were going to use the festival as their marketing strategies to promote tourism and bring economy to the people