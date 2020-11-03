Kilifi County Assembly closed after member tests Covid-19 positive

Operations at the Kilifi County Assembly were Tuesday suspended for 14 days after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

County Assembly Speaker Jimmy Kahindi said the move was a precautionary measure to prevent members from further exposure to the virus.

“It has come to our attention that one of our staffers has tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, the County Assembly of Kilifi has suspended all activities with immediate effect from today, 3rd November for 14 days up to 17th November 2020 as per the Ministry of Health directives,” said Kahindi.

Addressing a hurriedly convened press briefing at the county assembly offices, Kahindi said Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and the staff had been advised to undergo Covid-19 testing and isolate themselves even as they continue discharging their duties from home.

“The County Assembly Public Board sat this morning and decided to close down the assembly buildings for two weeks after one of our staff members informed us that he had tested Covid-19 positive,” the Speaker added.

Kahindi called upon the residents of Kilifi to remain vigilant and observe the Ministry of Health guidelines and Covid-19 protocols in an effort to stop the spread of the virus in the county noting that many residents were living in total disregard of the fact that the disease was still a threat to humanity.

His sentiments were echoed by County Assembly Clerk Michael Ngala and the leader of the Majority in the County Assembly, Kadenge Mwathethe, who praised the affected officer for taking the bold move to test for the disease and promptly inform relevant authorities.

The Kilifi County Assembly is latest to temporarily shut down after the Nakuru County Assembly which was closed on Monday for the 14 days following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Nakuru County Assembly Speaker, Joel Kairu said measures would be put in place to have Assembly meetings held virtually.

He further announced that all ward representatives will be required to, among other things undergo COVID 19 tests before resumption of physical meetings.