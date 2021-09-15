Kilifi County commissions projects to ease access to water in Magarini

Kilifi County has commissioned three water projects worth Ksh 20 million in Magarini to help drought stricken locals access water easily.

They include Masheheni, Mbaoni and Mwangatini which will cost Ksh 12 million and shall serve a population of 3500 people, Misufini and Baungo water project which cost Ksh 4 million and will serve 1500 people as well as Marekebuni and Bomani project that will cost Ksh 4 million and serve 1800 people.

Over 6800 people are set to benefit from the three water projects an area largely affected by drought.

The projects which were launched by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi together with his Deputy Gideon Saburi have enhanced ease of access water with residents now only travelling for just 3 kilometres to fetch water.

The Masheheni Mbaoni six kilometer pipeline has four community water points with a 50 cubic metres storage masonry tank at Masheheni primary school while the Marekebuni Bomani is a two-kilometre pipeline with an extension pipeline.

Kilifi County CEC Member for Water, Sanitation and Environment Mwachitu Kiringi said during the drought season many seasonal rivers and water pans have dried.

He said whenever they set up a water project they always make sure there is a storage tank so as to make sure the water supply is consistent daily.

The chief officer in charge of Water Fredrick Kaingu said the water pipeline was tapped from Sabaki river that is about five kilometers away and has enabled residents to access piped water for the first time since independence.

“The governor has promised to provide resources through the supplementary budget to open more pipelines,” he said.

The residents called upon the two levels of Governments to supply relief food, and revive the irrigation projects which have stalled, and bring machines to pump water as previous ones were destroyed by floods.