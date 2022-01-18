Kilifi County electricity access boosted by 40Mw solar plant

Malindi Solar Group completion of the Kshs. 6.6 billion solar power plant in Kilifi County has been credited for improving access and stabilizing power supply in the region.

The group’s manager Ali Chukka has told visiting United Kingdom (UK) Minister for Africa, Victoria Grace Ford, that the project which has been under construction since 2019 was completed and connected to the grid in December last year.

Speaking when the minister toured the 40-megawatt solar photovoltaic project situated in Langobaya division within Malindi Sub County, Chukka said the company has so far sold about 300 megawatts of electricity to Kenya Power.

Chukka said apart from improving power stability in Malindi and the Coast region in general, the project has had immense socio-economic benefits to residents that included the employment of over 450 unskilled and semi-skilled workers from the community.

The Malindi solar plant is located nearly 50 kilometers west of Malindi town and is expected to provide power to Kenya Power Company under a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

The project is being undertaken by British power company Globeleq, an independent power producer, in conjunction with the Malindi Solar Group through joint funding with the British Government.

According to Globeleq, the construction of the solar power plant was budgeted at US$66 million (Kshs.6.6 billion), with CDC Group contributing US$50 million (Kshs. 5 billion) and Globeleq raising the remaining US$16 million (Kshs.1.6 billion).

The power station is owned by the Malindi Solar Group Limited, a special purpose vehicle company which will operate the solar energy project.

Globeleq of the UK owns 90% of the limited stock while Africa Energy Development Corporation owns 10%.

Ford was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott and local National Government Administrative Officers led by Malindi Sub County Assistant County Commissioner Angela Wanyama.