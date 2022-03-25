The County Government of Kilifi in partnership with the European Union in Kenya and the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) have put efforts in dealing with challenges occasioned by climatic changes in a bid to pursue entrepreneurship through agricultural practices by luring youths into profitable farming activities so as to create employment and boost their incomes.

Speaking during the launch of a Business Incubation Hub through the Agribiz programme at Mtwapa Agricultural Centre yesterday, Kilifi County Governor Amason Kingi reiterated that the Hub is a platform for training farmers on modern methods, value addition, packaging and marketing.

He further noted that the Hub will offer market linkages while sharpening business skills and getting assistance on acquiring KEBS certification.

Kingi also encouraged farmers to maximize the presented opportunities and boost their income as a transition from the old framing mechanism to modern farming practices.

In addition, the Danish Ambassador to Kenya, Amb. Ole Thonke emphasized that the hub will support the development of start-ups by producing them with advisory and administrative services in order to produce successful and financially viable firms that can survive on their own.

He emphasized the need for local production of agricultural products and their value addition within as opposed to importation from foreign countries.

Thonke said the hub will be a great opportunity to curb joblessness among the youths in the county and the country at large.

Kilifi County Executive Committee member of Agriculture Luciana Sanzua lauded the move saying the county is going to benefit and expand markets in agricultural produces.

She hinted at extending market partnership with other counties especially in producing green grams which Kilifi county at the moment is leading in its yields.

According to Sanzua, over 2000 farmers practice conservation agriculture in the county, and that will counter the adverse negative effects of climate change.

Micro and Small Enterprises Authority Board chairman James Mureu said the hub will enable farmers to use the centre to aggregate their production, serve and certify the tender demands in the public sector.