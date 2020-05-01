Kilifi County making good progress in combating COVID 19

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi says the County is making good strides in managing COVID 19 saying all the 499 people tested so far have tested negative.

Speaking after making an impromptu tour of Kenya Medical Research Institute, Kingi said mass testing is so far ongoing and the County will be able to provide proper details once more people are tested.

He therefore urged the residents to remain vigilant by observing the directives of the Ministry of health to the letter until the war is won.

The Governor hailed the KEMRI scientists for their selflessness saying they are doing a commendable job in the fighting against the deadly virus.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said KEMRI experts have ensured that the samples sent to their centre are dealt with within the shortest time possible and results released,

”To date as we speak there is no COVID 19 case in Kilifi out of those that we have tested and screened, but that is not to say that the virus has been wiped out, mass testing is going on, we began the exercise this week and it will go on as planned.” He said.

Kingi said all those who had tested positive in the County have recovered and expressed hope that there shall be no new cases in the County.

Countrywide some of those who tested positive lost their lives but in his county, all The Governor said two patients who had tested positive and were being held at Jibana Isolation centre were released on Wednesday and saying they don’t have a single patient in isolation or quarantine.

The Governor said he had talked to his Mombasa counterpart agreed that all those who tested positive in Mombasa and have made contact with people in Kilifi should be traced immediately.