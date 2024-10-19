Kilifi County partners with KISIP to set up Ksh1.1B road projects in informal settlements

Kilifi County partners with KISIP to set up Ksh1.1B road projects in...

Kilifi County government has partnered with the Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project (KISIP) to construct roads worth Ksh1.1 billion in various informal settlements across the county.

The projects, which are already underway, include the construction of roads valued at Ksh518 million in slums within Kilifi town.

In Malindi’s Muyeye informal settlement, Ksh382 million has been allocated for roads, alongside Ksh64 million for public toilets.

Sabaki informal settlement in Magarini Sub-County will benefit from Ksh450 million worth of roadworks.

Speaking during the launch, Governor Gideon Mung’aro urged residents to support both the county and national governments to ensure timely completion of the projects.

“In Kilifi we started roads projects worth Ksh518 million and today in collaboration with KISIP we have launched the Ksh383 million in Muyeye, Malindi Sub County and at Kibokoni in Magarini Sub County we have launched the Ksh283 million projects that include roads, street lighting and drainage systems,” he said.

"In Kilifi we started roads projects worth Ksh518 million and today in collaboration with KISIP we have launched the Ksh383 million in Muyeye, Malindi Sub County and at Kibokoni in Magarini Sub County we have launched the Ksh283 million projects that include roads, street lighting and drainage systems," he said.

The governor was accompanied by Kilifi Woman Representative Getrude Mbeyu, Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi, Magarini MP Harry Kombe, KISIP officials, and several Members of the County Assembly (MCA).

He added that the initiative also includes issuing title deeds, installing street lights, and improving drainage infrastructure.

Malindi MP called on residents of the informal settlement who have not collected their title deeds to do so to safeguard their land ownership.

“Let’s cooperate with county and KISIP staff so that these projects can be completed on time, let no one think that there will be land compensation in such projects,” said Amina Mnyazi.