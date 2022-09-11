Kilifi County Referral Hospital conducts successful spinal surgery

Kilifi County Referral Hospital has conducted a successful spinal surgery on a 25-year-old who had been bedridden for a year and a half.

Hamisi Mwarahani, a resident of Golini village, Kwale County, is one of the many residents that have been forced to seek specialized spinal treatment outside Kwale due to lack of an Orthopedic Spine specialist surgeon.

The second born in a family of three said he had been bedridden for a year and a half as his family could not afford to pay for the operation.

The 25 year old finally underwent surgery after the Kwale County Woman Representative Fatuma Masito intervened.

Mwarahani injured his spine after he was involved in a boda boda accident in April last year.

He said upon further consultations at different hospitals in Mombasa and Kilifi it was agreed surgery was the best option.

The 25 year old is a trained plumber and electrician and is ready to take up any job to continue feeding himself and his family.

Kwale County Woman Representative Fatuma Masito called for concerted efforts among leaders in Kwale County to improve health standards in the area.