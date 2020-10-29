Kilifi County scales down services after six staff contract COVID-19

The Kilifi County government has scaled down its services beginning Thursday after six employees and 24 health workers contracted COVID-19.

While announcing the new measures, Kilifi County Governor Amason Kingi said only staff members offering critical services to the public will be allowed to work for the next two weeks.

Among those who have contracted the virus is a County Executive Member.

During the two-week period, a fumigation exercise will be conducted with contact tracing for persons who might have been infected beginning in earnest.

Kingi is at the same time calling on all county staff to undergo voluntary mass testing. ”The numbers of positive cases are rising at an alarming level in the first wave cases were few in some areas but now the numbers have increased,” he said.

So far, Kilifi has recorded 504 cases since the disease was confirmed in the country with the majority of cases recorded in Magarini and Malindi Sub-Counties.

Governor Kingi also revealing that the County government is mulling increasing healthcare workers to supplement efforts to fight against the deadly virus.

”Urgent action must be taken to address the plight, from Thursday the number of county staffers will reduce to remain with only the critical orders, we shall reduce the number of officers in the departments,” he said.

Sabaki, Magarini, and Gongoni wards remain the most affected with the governor warning residents against attending gatherings that do not adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

The suspension of services comes just a day after Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was forced to close the County Headquarters after 57 health workers tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, operations at the Mombasa County Assembly were suspended after three Members of the County Assembly tested positive for COVID-19 disease.