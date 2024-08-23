Kilifi County to set up Cancer Centre through partnership

Kilifi County Government is planning to set up a cancer centre to reduce the burden of patients from seeking medical care across the world.

The County Government is set to receive cancer equipment through partnership with an Austrian Organization in Vienna which Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro had sought support from during his trip last year.

According to the Governor, already the National Government has approved and officiated the centre which awaits receipt of the equipment.

Speaking at Thumbay hospital Univeryin United Arab Emirates in Dubai during an official trip to send ten medics for a partnership training program to the University, Mung’aro said the centre will enable patients to receive cheap medication across the Coast region.

Mung’aro said he has also partnered with Thumbay Hospital University which has the best medical services including an advanced cancer centre to have his medical staff receive advanced medical training including cancer patients handling.

The governor said, Kilifi has a long-term partnership with Thumbay to take medical staff for training and also will soon bring scholarships that shall enable fresh medical students receive regular learning for the medical academic degrees.

Already the governor has send the first batch of 10 medics across Kiliti County hospitals as first phase while more of the same are expected to take place for the whole of this year.

The trainings takes three weeks ranging from oncology, cancer, paediatric, dialysis, patient handling and customer relationships, among many.