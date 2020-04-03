Kilifi Deputy Governor arrested for defying self-quarantine order

Written By: Beth Nyaga
32

Kilifi Deputy Governor

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi has been arrested moments after leaving the Coast General Hospital where he was under mandatory quarantine.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Saburi was forced into quarantine after testing positive for the virus days after he returned from a trip to Berlin.

DCI officers from Mombasa led by their boss Anthony Murage stormed the Coast General Provincial Hospital at midday him before whisking him away.

Also Read  Uhuru chairs first meeting to marshal Covid-19 funds

He was handcuffed and driven to Port Police where is currently being held

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The Deputy Governor was cleared to leave the isolation centre on Thursday with Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe saying he had recovered from the virus.

During a press conference on Thursday, CS Kagwe noted that however, the deputy governor would be arraigned in court for disregarding the directive to go into self-quarantine.

Also Read  Entertainment industry releases Ksh 5.6M to cushion members

“I am also pleased to announce to you that the Deputy Governor of Kilifi County, whom we placed under mandatory quarantine has fully recovered. He has been declared fit after being subjected to three tests, all of which turned negative, the law will now take effect on him” said the CS.

Also Read  Kilifi County to mobilize Ksh 8.4M in Coronavirus pandemic fight

The government had earlier ordered that any person entering the country from a destination with confirmed cases of coronavirus proceed to self-quarantine.

The CS further revealed that the Government is considering announcing stiffer measures to deal with the disease.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR