Kilifi Deputy Governor arrested for defying self-quarantine order

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi has been arrested moments after leaving the Coast General Hospital where he was under mandatory quarantine.

Saburi was forced into quarantine after testing positive for the virus days after he returned from a trip to Berlin.

DCI officers from Mombasa led by their boss Anthony Murage stormed the Coast General Provincial Hospital at midday him before whisking him away.

He was handcuffed and driven to Port Police where is currently being held

The Deputy Governor was cleared to leave the isolation centre on Thursday with Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe saying he had recovered from the virus.

During a press conference on Thursday, CS Kagwe noted that however, the deputy governor would be arraigned in court for disregarding the directive to go into self-quarantine.

“I am also pleased to announce to you that the Deputy Governor of Kilifi County, whom we placed under mandatory quarantine has fully recovered. He has been declared fit after being subjected to three tests, all of which turned negative, the law will now take effect on him” said the CS.

The government had earlier ordered that any person entering the country from a destination with confirmed cases of coronavirus proceed to self-quarantine.

The CS further revealed that the Government is considering announcing stiffer measures to deal with the disease.