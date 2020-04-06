Kilifi Deputy Governor to remain in police custody

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi will remain in custody at the Port Police Station awaiting Magistrate Rita Amwe’s ruling on Thursday 9th April 2020.

Saburi was on Monday arraigned for disregarding the government’s directive to go into self-quarantine after entering the country from a nation with confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The prosecution sought to detain Saburi for 14 more days at the Manyani Maximum Prison pending completion of investigations.

According to the prosecution, Kilifi residents were angered by the deputy governor’s actions hence he could be subjected to mob justice if released.

They further stated that Saburi was, upon discharge from hospital after recovering from the coronavirus, directed to self-quarantine for 14 days but he could defy that order as he allegedly did the initial one.

Saburi through his lawyer George Kithi, however, opposed the prosecution’s request to detain him for 14 days saying it would be illegal as he has not been charged yet.

Saburi’s lawyer also rubbished the claim that he was directed to go into self-quarantine after returning to the country saying there is no evidence of the directive hence it should not be used in court.

According to his lawyer, there’s no test that showed that he was positive hence claiming that it was not in order for the DG to be charged according to section 28 of the Health Act.

Saburi further added that there is also no evidence of anger by Kilifi residents towards him saying the 14 days police are seeking to detain him he will be in self-quarantine anyway as directed upon his discharge hence he will not interfere with investigations.