Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi case adjourned to June 4th

The hearing of a case where Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi is accused of failing to self-quarantine over the Covid-19 disease will now be heard on June 4th.

This is after the prosecution applied for more time to conclude investigations.

Saburi is out on bond after a Mombasa court granted him bail.

Led by Senior Counsel Edgar Mulamala, the prosecution team cited challenges in the conclusion of their investigations including the dusk to dawn curfew and partial lockdown which they say has essentially restricted restricts movements between Kilifi and Mombasa Counties.

Resident Magistrate Christine Ogweno granted the prayer adjourning the case to the 4th of June 2020.

The defence team led by senior counsel George Kithi accused the prosecution of taking too much time in concluding their investigations.

The defence team wants the prosecution to avail before the court a list of samples supplied to KEMRI on 18th of March 2020, any signed documents declaring samples to KEMRI for testing as well as a list of reagents used to conduct an evaluation of the purported samples taken from the accused.

The Deputy Governor was charged for willingly exposing himself in public while suffering from the infectious disease without taking proper precautions contrary to section 28 (a) of the public health Act cap 242 laws of Kenya, charged that he has since denied.

On April 16th 2020, Saburi was granted Ksh 200,000 cash bail by Principal Magistrate Elvis Michieka and ordered to surrender his travel documents besides not contacting witnesses.

He was also ordered to self-quarantine himself for 14 days.