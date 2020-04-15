Kilifi DG Saburi bail ruling set for Thursday

Written By: Micheal Mwandigha
23

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi bail ruling set for Thursday

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi will spend the night in police custody after the Mombasa law courts adjourned the ruling on his bail application to Thursday.

The Prosecution team has in the meanwhile urged the court to detain Saburi for 10 more days to conclude investigations arguing that if released, the deputy governor is likely to intimidate witnesses claiming some have already received some threatens.

Prosecution team led by Edgar Mulamala had applied affidavit to detain the deputy governor for 10 more days, an application that prompted the principal magistrate Elvis Michieka to adjourn the case until tomorrow to give his ruling.

Prosecution team want Saburi denied bond arguing that by releasing him will put witnesses at risk, claiming some have already been threatened.

The defence team lead by senior council George Kithi argued that there was no need for detaining their client at the Port Police since they had already tabled their report before the court.

The Kithi led team further wants Saburi released on bond as the prosecution team continues with their investigation.

The deputy governor was charged for willingly exposing himself in public while suffering from infectious disease without taking proper precautions contrary to section 28(a) of the public health act cap 242 laws of Kenya. He has since pleaded not guilty.

Since the charge is new to the courts, the then magistrate Rita Amwai had ordered that she be furnished with much detailed medical information to assist in her ruling.

Principal Magistrate Elvis Michieka adjourned the case to Thursday 16th April to give his ruling.

