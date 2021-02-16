Kilifi DG Saburi declares interest in Governors seat in 2022

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi has declared his interest to succeed his boss, Governor Amason Kingi after his term ends next year.

He said having served as Deputy Governor for the last three and a half years, he is more qualified to occupy the top seat in the County when his boss retires.

Saburi, who served as a County Executive Committee Member during Kingi’s first term was selected as Kingi’s running mate in 2017 after the Governor fell out with his former Deputy Kenneth Kamto (now deceased).

“We have had two of us (Rabais) as Deputy Governors, I believe we now have what it takes for our community to take over the mantle,” he said as he joined mourners during the burial of Mama Ruth Kombo, the mother to former Ruruma MCA Naftali Kombo.

Rabai MP William Kamoti, called for unity urging politicians to preach peace and avoid confrontational politics during the runup to the Building Bridges Initiative Constitutional (Amendment) Bill referendum and the 2022 General Elections.

Kamoti voiced his support for coastal unity but asked leaders to involve all communities in order to have a homegrown unity and not one dictated by forces from outside the region.

“We want a kind of unity that emanates from us, not one in which people are sent to come and tell us to be united or to form a coastal party. We shall only embrace a kind of unity that is homegrown and not one in which somebody has been sponsored to come and form a party for us,” he said.

Other politicians who have so far expressed interest in the seat include Lands and Physical Planning Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mung’aro, Kilifi Senator Sterwart Madzayo, outspoken Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and her Magarini counterpart Michael Kingi.