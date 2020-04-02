Kilifi DG to be prosecuted after recovering from Covid-19

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi will be prosecuted for failing to heed the Governments directive on self isolation as a precautionary measure against COVID 19.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says the Deputy Governor who has fully recovered from COVID 19 after he was forced into quarantine.

“I am also pleased to announce to you that the Deputy Governor of Kilifi County, whom we placed under mandatory quarantine has fully recovered. He has been declared fit after being subjected to three tests, all of which turned negative, the law will now take effect on him” said the CS.

At the same time Kagwe expressed his anger towards social media users for belittling the government efforts in the fight against Coronavirus saying, “I am deeply saddened that a section of Kenyans have taken to the social media to make a mockery of our efforts.”

“Yesterday, I informed you about our two young people who have recovered from this deadly Coronavirus disease. However, some of you have deliberately decided to trivialize our efforts. Instead of people re-energizing their efforts and raising alert levels, it is shocking that some have decided to make fun and brand our efforts a PR exercise! Really? Why would the Government, collaborating with International Organizations play games with a disease that has caused so much global destruction on the lives of people?” He said.

He termed it as archaic and retrogressive for anybody to trivialise the lives of Kenyans and urged enforcement agencies to arrest social media users mocking what the Government is doing in the fight against Coronavirus.

The CS further revealed that the Government is considering announcing stiffer measures to deal with the disease.

“I want to reiterate that we are discouraging mass movement of people staying in Nairobi from travelling upcountry.” Kagwe said adding that the dangers of coronavirus are real and it is easy to transfer the virus to those living up country especially the elderly, like it happened in Italy.

And as he had directed that boda boda riders and their passengers to wear protective masks, the CS further directed that all Tuk Tuk drivers, Matatu drivers and their passengers must also wear masks as a precautionary measure.

He said, “Beginning today, our Port Health Teams have embarked on disinfecting the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for the next one week.”