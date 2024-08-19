Kilifi farmers urged to embrace irrigation for enhanced food production

Kilifi County Government, through its Department of Agriculture and Crops, is actively encouraging farmers to adopt irrigation methods instead of relying solely on unpredictable natural rainfall in order to boost food production and ensure greater food security in the region.

The push for irrigation comes in response to a disappointing harvest from the previous planting season, which was caused by inadequate rainfall despite the county’s extensive distribution of seedlings and fertilizers.

Speaking in Tezo, Kilifi North Sub-County, during the launch of the distribution of hand pumps and dam liners, Chief Officer of the Department of Agriculture and Crops, Teddy Yawa, emphasized the county’s goal to increase food sufficiency by at least 5pc annually.

Yawa highlighted that the county is committed to improving irrigation infrastructure, including the construction of dams in various areas to facilitate water harvesting during rainy seasons which can then be used for irrigation during dry periods.

Kilifi County Agricultural Officer Kazungu Ngoa underscored the importance of educating farmers on water harvesting techniques and the benefits of irrigation, given the region’s frequent rainfall shortages.

Kibinu Kamau a local farmer shared his experience, noting that relying on rainfall alone had led to poor harvests and in response, he decided to dig a dam on his farm to support irrigation.

Kamau expressed his gratitude to the county government for providing essential irrigation supplies, such as water pumps and dam liners, which will empower farmers like him to sustain their crops year-round.