Kilifi Governor accused of being a rebel without a cause

The Azimo la Umoja Kenya One politicians have accused Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi of being a rebel without a cause.

Led by Azimio Presidential aspirant Raila Odinga, the leaders said that Kingi had failed to recognize what he wants for the Coastal residents.

The leaders who had toured Tana River County on Wednesday morning were at Gongoni Market during a tour of the Coast region where they are set to hold rallies and leaders meetings in Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and Taita Taveta counties.

Raila said he was the one who raised Kingi politically but he had unceremoniously turned against him and joined his opponents.

Among leaders who accompanied Raila in the tour include Martha Karua, Junet Mohamed, Hassan Joho, Suleiman Shabal and Sabina Chege.