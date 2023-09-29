Kilifi Governor bans huge allocations of funds for trainings on projects

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro has banned huge allocations of funds for training and meetings for projects so as to ensure money creates an impact on the targeted people.

Mung’aro said it has come to his attention that a lot of money was being wasted on unnecessary training and meetings where people take away allowances and per diems which end up not benefiting the desired people.

Speaking during the official launch of the Conservation and Sustainable Management of Marine and Coastal Ecosystems (COSMIC) project funded by Plan International aimed at addressing challenges facing coastal and marine ecosystems in Kwale and Kilifi Counties he said even donors should minimize expenditure on training as it consumed huge sums of money.

While thanking Plan International for the project aimed at addressing climate change challenges he said they should conduct training to a few representatives who will then pass the knowledge to others.

George Otim Country Director Plan International said the project was a 3-year initiative aimed at addressing challenges facing coastal and marine ecosystems in Kwale and Kilifi Counties.

He said The project is set to contribute to driving women-led, climate-resilient livelihoods and coastal management project in the two counties.

Report by Dickson Wekesa