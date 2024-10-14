Governor Mung’aro, Speaker Mwambire bury the hatchet

The party has endorsed bid by immediate former Magarini MP Harry Kombe, whose election was nullified to recapture the seat

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro and the County Assembly Speaker Teddy Mwambire have resolved to work together.

The two have not had a good relationship for the past few months, differences that have led to the emergence of two factions negatively impacting the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party efforts to forge a united front in the coastal county.

The rift widened this year when Mwambire who is also the ODM County chairman led a team of more than 30 former ODM members back to the party amid claims of undermining the governor’s leadership.

The resolution was announced during the ODM National Governing Council/leadership meeting in Mombasa County.

“Governor of Kilifi and Speaker of the County Assembly Teddy Mwambire (ODM County Chairman) have resolved to work together to foster unity and create a common vision for the party in the County. We congratulate them on this milestone” the party said on X.

At the same time, the party has endorsed the bid by the immediate former MP for Magarini Harry Kombe whose election was nullified by the court.

“The party will fully support the bid by the immediate former MP for Magarini Harry Kombe, (whose election was nullified) to recapture the seat when the date for the by-election is set. Hon. Kombe, is the party candidate” said party leader Raila Odinga.