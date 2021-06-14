Kilifi identified highest consumer of essential medicines from KEMSA

KEMSA has identified Kilifi county as the biggest buyer of its Health Products and Technologies having serviced its orders to a tune of over Ksh 400 Million this Financial Year ending June.

The KEMSA Ag. CEO Mr Edward Njoroge stated that in this Financial Year, the Authority has supplied the county with two huge orders of Kshs.197 Million between July and August 2020 and Ksh 204 Million in January 2021 respectively.

” Kilifi is one of the highly organised counties that is able to plan ahead to ensure they purchase the Health Products and Technologies on time,” said Mr. Edward Njoroge.

He disclosed that with the good paying track record set by Kilifi, the Authority is always ready to ensure that it facilitates the county to realise its health care obligations to its population.

Kilifi has a total of over 136 public health facilities spread out in the county with Magarini being the largest sub county and Rabai the smallest.

“For Kilifi, we are a one stop shop for all its Health Products and Technologies and we want to continue giving the county and all other counties our best.”

Mr. Njoroge said the Authority has positioned itself to be able to quickly respond to clients request by adequately stocking the required essential medicines at its various regional distribution centres.

“The counties needs are dynamic and therefore we have no option but to make sure that our procurement processes adapts to better serve the counties requirements,” he said.

The KEMSA boss was particularly impressed by the counties that make good their payments to KEMSA after receiving their supplies from the Authority.

For instance, he noted that Kilifi has already cleared payment of the first order totalling Ksh 197 Million placed in the first quarter of the Financial Year and we are waiting for them to pay the invoiced amount of Ksh 204 million.

He noted that the biggest challenge facing KEMSA is counties not paying their supplies on time hence interfering with cash flow.