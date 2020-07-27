Kilifi, Kwale County health workers receive PPEs worth Ksh 4.5M

Health workers in Kilifi and Kwale Counties have received personal protective equipment worth Ksh 4.5 million from the M-PESA Foundation.

In Kilifi County, medics got Ksh 3 million worth of PPEs which included 1,000 N95 masks, 3,000 gowns and 500 googles, while PPEs worth Ksh 1.5 million, including 2,000 gowns, 1,000 N95 masks and 500 goggles, will be distributed in Kwale County.

“We commend the work that health care workers are doing to fight the COVID-19 disease. Being in the frontline, they are at risk of contracting the disease and that is why as M-PESA Foundation, we partnered with KMPDU to ensure that they are protected sufficiently as they do their work,” said Les Baillie, Executive Director, M-PESA Foundation.

The Ksh 20 million investment by the M-PESA Foundation will see health workers in 7 counties receive PPEs.

So far, the Foundation has donated PPEs to Nairobi and Machakos counties with distribution expected in Busia, Migori and Kiambu counties.

In the last two months, Safaricom’s other philanthropic arm, the Safaricom Foundation, has also donated PPEs to health workers in Meru, Kajiado, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Narok, Nakuru and Mombasa counties.

The donation comes amid calls by the Kenya Health Professionals Society for the employment of 10,000 health workers to mitigate the crisis in the sector.

According to the society, 531 health workers have been infected by Coronavirus while 8 have lost their lives.

In a joint press conference, Sunday, which brought together various unions in the health sector, the practitioners took issue with the manner the country is handling the Coronavirus pandemic.

They claim the Ministry of Health has failed to adequately protect its members from the pandemic and a number of them are currently in isolation having tested positive for the virus.

The society also claims the human resource in the sector is strained beyond the limit and it is time government supplements the existing team to help deal with surging coronavirus cases in the country.

In their demands, the society also wants the COVID-19 allowances extended to June 2021 claiming the impact of the pandemic will be felt beyond this year.