Kilifi MCAs dismiss calls for formation of Coast-based political party

A section of political leaders from the coast region have poured cold water on calls for the formation of a political party exclusive to the region.

Ward representatives drawn from Malindi maintain that the idea of a coast-based party is ill-conceived even as they promised to rally behind the Orange Democratic Movement Party.

This comes as a 70-year-old educationist from Narok declared his intention to vie for the country’s presidency when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term comes to an end.

Five Members of the Kilifi County Assembly have dismissed calls for the formation of a Coast-based political party.

The ward representatives drawn from Malindi instead pledged their loyalty to the Orange Democratic Movement noting that some Members of Parliament from the county who are behind the plot to form a new political outfit were only serving their personal interests.

The MCAs have asked leaders who are no longer comfortable in the orange party to relinquish their positions and seek a fresh mandate from the electorate in different political outfits.

Meanwhile, Matayos Member of Parliament Geoffrey Odanga is pushing for a time-release of Constituency Development Funds by the treasury so as to allow a smooth implementation of programs.

Odanga noted that most constituencies are yet to receive their allocation for 2019/2020 financial year which has led to the paralysis of services and stalled projects.