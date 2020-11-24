Kilifi PSVs to obtain new covid-19 compliant certificates

All Public Service Vehicles in Kilifi County will be required to obtain new Covid-19 compliant certificates beginning next week if they are to be allowed to operate.

Kilifi County Commissioner Kutswa Olaka directed all the nine Deputy County Commissioners in the area to issue the certificates only to PSVs whose owners and operators observe Covid-19 protocols.

Olaka said the County Covid-19 Response Committee had agreed with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to withdraw licenses of those whose vehicles are ignoring protocols and guidelines meant to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

He was speaking at the Malindi Maximum Prison in Malindi Sub County after giving a keynote address at a workshop on the rights of prisoners through the Standard Minimum Rules (SMRs) also known as the Mandela Rules.

Olaka said the committee had also moved to stop overcrowding in funerals and places of worship, noting that his committee had met with elected political leaders and the clergy to ensure the protocols and guidelines on gatherings are followed to the letter.

“We met with the County Interfaith Committee and the religious leaders committed themselves to ensure the problem of crowding in places of worship is stopped,” he said amid concerns that many places of worship were no longer following the protocols developed by the Interfaith Council.

He also said the committee had banned all soccer tournaments until January after it was noted that football pitches had become virus hotspots.

“We have had talks with elected political leaders, who are the main sponsors of the tournaments, to suspend them till January to see if we can reduce infections,” he said adding that public gatherings of any form would not be allowed in the entire county.

“We shall review these measures within the next two weeks. If the infections subside, that will be good for all of us, but if not, we may be forced to institute more stringent measures,” he said.

On the safety of convicted and remand prisoners, the county commissioner said he would consider mounting joint training on human rights and the handling of prisoners by all law enforcement agents, including chiefs and their assistants.

This is after the County Prisons Commander, Hamisi Bakari, raised concerns over the handling of suspects by police and other arresting agents, saying the current system encourages the spread of the virus.