Kilifi residents warned against selling their land

Residents of Kilifi County have been warned against selling their land as it would derail the efforts of solving the land question in the Coastal region.

Speaking in Malindi during the official handing over of 867 title deeds to residents of Muyeye, Kwandomo and Kibokoni settlement in the first phase of the Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project (KISIP), a donor-funded project under the State Department for Housing and Urban Development leaders said the residents should instead use the documents to seek loans from financial institutions to uplift their living standards.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi said the tittle deeds being given out are part of the Government’s plan to help address poverty by ensuring locals have land ownership documents.

He said the County in collaboration with the State Department for Housing and Urban Development and the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning re in the final stages of the issuance of additional 2,944 title deeds in 10 settlements.

Kingi said the tittle deeds will prevent vulnerable families against evictions, ensure cohesion of beneficiaries and eradicate existing inequalities.

“Everyone has talked about the issue of selling tittle deeds, it’s important to keep them well because this is a form of inheritance that can be passed to you, your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and they will enjoy the wealth,” he said.

The Governor was accompanied Principal Secretary, State Department for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga, Magarini MP Michael Kingi, Kilifi CEC Member for Lands Hon Maureen Mwangovya, together with MCAs Edward Dele (Sabaki ward), Peter Ziro (Garashi Ward) and David Kadenge (Malindi Town Ward), among other officials from both the National and County Governments.

He said as Government they will move with speed to process tittle deeds if they are well taken care of.

Kingi said his administration was keen in upgrading infrastructure to address major concerns in settlements areas including expanding the road networks, installing security lighting, proper drainage and sanitation as well as waste management.

So far, he said they are targeting 13 informal settlements countywide which will benefit in the upgrading program.

“Development, further cements our commitment as a County Government to improve living conditions in informal settlements through the development of infrastructure and enhancement of land ownership,” he said

On his Part, the PS said 14 counties benefited in the first phase of KISIP 1 which was donor funded by the World bank in a process which was competitive.

Hinja said Kilifi County benefited from both tenure regularization including planning, surveying and issuance of tittles and infrastructure upgrading.

Kilifi county is among Counties facing land challenges for years with majority of people living as squatters which has contributed to historical land injustices.