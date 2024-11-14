Kilifi’s informal settlements to receive Ksh 1.2B upgrade

The national government has launched the upgrading of seven informal settlements in Kilifi County through the Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project (KISIP 2), with projects totalling Ksh 1.2 billion.

These World Bank-funded infrastructure projects, implemented in partnership with the Kilifi County Government, will bring significant improvements to informal settlements, including 13 kilometers of tarmac roads with drainage systems, street lighting, 250 public toilets, and other essential amenities.

Kilifi County Housing and Urban Development Chief Officer Ali Abubakar stated that the upgrades are underway in Kibaoni, Baya Magonzi, Kalolo, Mtaani, and Kisumu Ndogo in Kilifi town, as well as Muyeye and Kibokoni M17 in Malindi town.

The project also includes a land tenure component, regularizing land ownership in the targeted areas with the issuance of title deeds in Mazeras and Kibokoni.

Additionally, 16 cargo containers are being repurposed into 96 business stalls in two Kilifi settlements, while in Muyeye, Malindi town, the construction of 250 public toilets is underway.

“Kilifi County has received Ksh 1.2 billion for these projects, including roads with drainage, street lighting, and public sanitation facilities,” Abubakar said.

KISIP Project Manager, Engineer Julius Kiplimo, noted that the projects are approximately 50 per cent complete and are expected to conclude by February 2025.

Residents expressed enthusiasm during a recent inspection by KISIP officials, stating that the roads, streetlights, and sanitation facilities will improve security and living conditions.

They also highlighted that the value of land in targeted settlements has increased, with plots now valued as high as Ksh 4 million, up from Ksh 600,000 to Ksh 800,000.

Jackson Haro, a Kilifi resident, emphasized that the improved roads and lighting will boost communication and security, a sentiment echoed by other residents, including Lilian Senti, Hamisi Katambo, Zena Mwadena, and Lawrence Ndegwa.

Youth in the area, like Julius Ndegwa, applauded the projects for creating job opportunities.

In Muyeye, residents welcomed the construction of toilets, addressing the lack of sanitation facilities that previously forced them to use nearby thickets, posing health and safety risks.

Mariam Salim Makokha, a resident, noted that this issue has disproportionately affected women, some of whom have faced harassment in unsafe areas.

Project management committee vice-chair Judith Fadhili confirmed that 125 out of the planned 250 toilets have already been completed, with residents hoping KISIP 2 will expand services to other areas.

Residents of Kibokoni, including Kadii Katana Baya and Alfred Chogo, expressed appreciation for the new road and streetlights, noting that they would ease transport, reduce flooding in rainy weather, and support a 24-hour economy by deterring crime and increasing land value.