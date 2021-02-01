Scaling Africa’s highest mountain to feed seniors, Kiligrit team returns

By the time Col (rtd) Hussein Farah and seven of his counterparts in Kiligrit team were back in Kenya, their bodies were still adjusting to normal conditions after a gruelling 5-day climb to the highest geographical feature in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro.

You could tell the hike to the highest point, Kibo Peak, was no mean feat as the senior Kenyans were still struggling to breathe normally after descending from 5,895 meters above sea level, all with the aim of raising Kshs. 5 million for Mama Ibado Charity’s Seniors Feeding Programme.

Through a daring quest, the group managed to raise Kshs. 2.1 Million representing 42% of the targeted amount.

“We climbed to the top without much problem. Unlike the last time we were there and a number of us had to withdraw at some level, this time we were much determined and persevered the tough winds of between 80-100 Kilometres per hour,” said the Kiligrit team leader, Col (rtd) Hussein Farah.

The campaign, Seniors 4 Seniors, is an initiative between Mama Ibado Charity (MIC) and Kiligrit, a group of senior citizens from various professional backgrounds brought together by their innate adventurous ambitions through hiking, and the undying resolve to create change in the society.

Kiligrit Chairman, Major (Rtd) Hussein Mohammed, called on Kenyans in the country and in the diaspora to engage in this noble initiative to help restore dignity of vulnerable senior citizens.

“It has been tough, challenging and gruelling. We had to navigate the strong winds but we are grateful we climbed and here we are. We landed safely. We are now calling on Kenyans from all walks of life to rally behind this magnanimous campaign to support less fortunate seniors in our society,” said Mohammed.

The foundation seeks to raise money that will support feeding programme for senior members of society who have been seriously affected especially during the COVID-19 pandemic in Isiolo and Kakamega counties .

“Thank you so much for being great role models and setting incredible standards for the society and for partaking in this glorious campaign, for maintaining your humanity and voluntarily contributing to the eradication of the incapacitating scourge that is hunger,” said Justice Mohamed K. Ibrahim when he handed the team gold certificates to the eight members.

Mama Ibado Charity is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with a goal of raising Kshs. 25,000,000 (USD $250,000), that will be used to increase their support from 650 beneficiaries under the Seniors Feeding Programme to 1,000.

“As we move to the next decade, we want to reach out to more vulnerable senior citizens to improve their wellbeing and living standards as part of our big mission of restoring their dignity,” said Mama Ibado Charity Founder, Ahmed Jibril.

Kiligrit members who participated in the expedition were led by BlueBird Aviation Director, and the late President Daniel Moi’s former pilot, Col (Rtd) Hussein Farah.

Other participating members were Major (Rtd) Hussein Mohammed, Col (Rtd) Abdulbari Abdirahman, Abdiwahid Biriq, Abdikadir Sheikh Hassan, Mohamud Duale, Hassan Shariff Alwy and Omar Meegagg.

MIC is celebrating a decade of helping senior citizens restore their dignity through impact projects including seniors feeding programme, seniors housing programme and annual elderly medical camps.

The campaign started in January 23rd will run till February 23rd.