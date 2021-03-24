Killer bridge claims life of KCPE candidate in Molo

A family in Molo is mourning the death of their 14-year-old daughter who died after she slipped and fell at a railway bridge in Michina area.

Beatrice Gesare who was among this year’s KCPE candidates met her death when she went to the shop through the railway bridge route.

Gesare, the only daughter in her family, was not in the company of anyone when the incident happened. She was reported missing on Sunday only for her lifeless body to be recovered on Tuesday.

Area assistant chief, Kennedy Kiago confirmed the death terming the incident as unfortunate .

According to the deceased’s parents, Gesare had been sent to the shop after attending a church service in the neighborhood and went missing that afternoon and efforts to trace her turned futile until when they got information from the neighbors.

Her father, David Nyaminja eulogised his daughter as jovial, hardworking and one who was always happy to be around people. Her dream of becoming a teacher was prematurely shattered.

Area residents have numerously raised concerns over the deadly bridge that has in the past four months claimed the lives of three people while seven others are recuperating.