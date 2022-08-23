Kilukumi disowns Twitter account created in his name

Lawyer Kioko Kilukumi has disowned a social media account created in his name terming it fake. He says a Twitter page account purporting to belong to him is a parody account.

The Senior Counsel who is also President-elect William Ruto’s lawyer sought to set the record straight a few hours after an account bearing his name went viral discussing the petition launched by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga at the Supreme Court on Monday.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Kilukumi clarified that he doesn’t own a Twitter account and described @KKilukumi_SC page as one of the many pseudo accounts where persons behind them seek to leverage the trust people have n key personalities in order to evoke emotions and attract followers on social media.

The account has already attracted a huge following of 1492 followers.

The account has misleading information including a tweet saying how he will respond to Odinga’s petition in ‘just one two-page booklet’

I will respond to ALL THESE in just one two-page booklet pic.twitter.com/D7oalgrPwU — Kioko Kilukumi SC (@KKilukumi_SC) August 22, 2022

The tweet now has over 1000 Likes with over 180 Retweets. It is easy to see why. Going by the responses to the tweet and others on the page, most respondents believe the messages were posted by the Senior Counsel.

The danger with these pseudo accounts is that it compromises lawyers’ positions, especially on issues that are sub judice which prevents them from discussing matters in court particularly the merits and demerits before a verdict is given.

The worry, in this case, is that the creators of such accounts are likely to continue discussing issues that are in court and portraying the lawyers in a bad light.

Worse still, is the effect the tweets have on unsuspecting members of the public given that those targeted may not have avenues to state the correct position on a given matter, such as the current Presidential petition at the Supreme Court.

