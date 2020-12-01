Kimanzi optimistic of recovery from heavy opening day defeat

Former Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi now in charge of FKF Premier league side Wazito FC, is confident of bouncing back from the opening day defeat.

The Kenyan moneybags were thrashed 4-0 by Kariobangi Sharks in one of the opening round of Kenya Premier league matches staged at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kimanzi, who is a seasoned tactician, took over the reins from Fred Ambani and, is buoyant that the team will start registering good results soon and, there should be no cause for alarm as that was just a blip.

“The season has just kicked off. This game will help us improve in the departments we are weak and work towards strengthening them. Winning matches immediately after getting hired is not an easy task. Going forward am sure things will be better” Kimanzi asserted

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Sporting Director Stephen Ochiel Otieno, has stated that; a slow start was expected as the team is still undergoing transition after recent changes and, remained firm of the club’s agenda to win the top tier title in the next 5 years.

During his unveiling together with other technical bench members, he stated he was a man on a mission and, was not bothered by the club’s revolving door on both the playing and technical unit.

“We are here for a mission to make this club bigger and better. I am delighted signing for one of the most ambitious local football outfits. Their dreams and aspirations is all we will work towards achieving. Let’s get started and see how things pan out” said Kimanzi.

Among tacticians who have managed Wazito in the recent past include Frank Ouna, Melis Medo, Stewart Hall and Fred Ambani, who was the latest to be shown the door.

On 20th of October, the former Mathare United coach Kimanzi and part of his backroom staff left the National team by mutual consent according to a statement released by football governing body, FKF.

The team which was founded by the University of Nairobi soccer team and alumni 9 years ago, has climbed its way up from the lower league tiers to the top tier and it has enjoyed huge funding from Swedish investment banker and football fanatic Ricardo Badoer of Badoer Investments Limited.

In a bid to bolster their squad before the season kick off, they netted the services of various players including Peter Odhiambo, Boniface Omondi from Gor Mahia, Kevin Kimani from Mathare United and striker Vincent Oburu from AFC Leopards among others.

Tell Us What You Think