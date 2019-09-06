Kimanzi picks Michael Olunga as Harambee Stars captain

Striker Michael Olunga has been handed the armband to lead Kenya out in this weekend’s international friendly against Uganda Cranes at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani in the absence of Victor Wanyama.

Olunga is one of the most experienced players in coach Francis Kimanzi’s young squad and he will be entrusted in leading the squad in the tactician’s first game in charge.

Wanyama will miss the tie after he stayed behind in London to finalize a move from Tottenham but with that failing, Kimanzi decided to give him rest while he looks at other options he has at his disposal.

Elsewhere, Zesco United forward Jesse Were says he was motivated to perform better playing for Harambee Stars at the international stage after being left out of the Africa cup of nations team.

Were was one of the major exclusions when immediate former Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne named his squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Were was overlooked despite his form with Zambian side Zesco, and never made it even to the initial list of 35 called up to start training in Nairobi before the team eventually travelled for a camp in France.

Now that he is back in the team after new boss Francis Kimanzi recalled him, Were hopes he can prove his doubters wrong and make a mark for the national team.

Harambee Stars will play Uganda in a friendly match this weekend at Kasarani Stadium.