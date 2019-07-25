Kimanzi resigns as Mathare United head coach

Mathare United FC head coach Francis Kimanzi, has resigned from his position with the club promoting his assistant Salim Ali to take over.

Ali, who has been serving as Kimanzi’s assistant for the last four seasons has now taken the position of his boss who has stepped down to focus on his position of Harambee Stars assistant head coach under Sebastien Migne.

“Salim Ali has been promoted to the position of head coach. Ali who has been serving as an assistant coach for the last four seasons, takes over from Francis Kimanzi who has stepped aside to focus on his position at the national football team, Harambee Stars,” said Mathare on its Facebook page.

Mathare United FC finished 6th on the Kenyan Premier League table last season with 55 points, 17 points behind champions Gor Mahia.