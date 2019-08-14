Former Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi makes a comeback to the national team after being appointed on a two-year deal to replace Frenchman Sebastien Migne who left the team.

Kimanzi who will be assisted by Kenya Commercial Bank FC head coach Zedekiah Otieno is expected to be officially unveiled this Friday.

Kimanzi coached the Stars between November 2008 and January 2009 and later in November 2011 and June 2012 while Otieno has also previously handled the Stars between December 2010 and December 2011.

The former Mathare tactician will be unveiled on Friday.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In July Kimanzi resigned from his position as Mathare United head coach to join former immediate Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne as his assistant coach.

Salim Ali, who worked under Kimanzi for the last four Kenya Premier League seasons took over as Mathare United head coach.

Migne parted ways with the national team a few days after the team was eliminated in the 2020 African Nations Championships.

The Frenchman also guided the stars to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations Finals for the first time in 15 years.