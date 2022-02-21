Kimathi ready for WRC junior set for Sweden

Kenyan Safari Rally youngster McRae Kimathi will begin his Junior WRC career in Sweden Thursday after a successful World Rally Championship (WRC) debut last year.

Kimathi completed ice driving at the John Haugland Rally School last week under supervision of rally ace John Haugland.

Navigated by Mwangi Kioni,the two will be presented to the press on Tuesday after receiving practical and theoretical training in Norway and Sweden.

He said that this is a new experience and eye opener.”This is not a joke working with professionals. One must do it again and again until he gets it right.”

A team of 22 including engineers, mechanics and a filming crew are assisting Kimathi to get it right.

He will share a seat with M-Sport Ford WRC driver Craig Breen on Thursday to further get the flair.

Kimathi has been training in Umea, Sweden under the tutelage of Tapio Laukkanen ahead of the Swedish Rally February 24-27.

He will be joined by junior champions competing in JWRC there, and selected WRC rounds including the Safari.

The Junior WRC calendar features five rounds and begins at Rally Sweden this week.

The champion will receive four arrive and drive rallies on 2023 European WRC rounds in an M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2 car (the next step up from Rally3).

Little known to many, McRae Kimathi is the son of famous rally driver Phineas Kimathi who is the President of the Kenya Motorsport Federation and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the World Rally Championship (WRC).

He was also the first person to win a Formula 2 title for the WRC event for Hyundai McRae.The 27-year-old’s expertise on the tracks has made him gain recognition among senior government officials. Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita offer him support and backed him to win the Junior World Rally Championship (WRC) in Sweden.

