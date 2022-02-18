Kimathi tests on ice in Norway ahead of WRC debut

McRae Kimathi completed first day of ice driving at the John Haugland Rally School under supervision of rally ace John Haugland.

McRae is preparing for his WRC debut in Sweden on Thursday next week.

Navigated by Mwangi Kioni, Kimathi is using a Ford Fiesta Rally 3, and concludes training on Friday driving through a competitive rally stage.

He said that this is a new experience and eye opener.”This is not a joke working with professionals. One must do it again and again until he gets it right.”

A team of 22 including engineers, mechanics and a filming crew are assisting Kimathi to get it right.

He will share a seat with M-Sport Ford WRC driver Craig Breen on Thursday to further get the flair.

Kimathi continue training in Umea, Sweden next week under the tutelage of Tapio Laukkanen ahead of the Swedish Rally February 24-27.

He will be joined by junior champions competing in JWRC there, and selected WRC rounds including the Safari.