Kimemia calls on police not to harass all bodaboda operators

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has called on the police not to harass all bodaboda operators but handle them in a case by case basis.

While lauding over 5000 operators in Nyandarua for being orderly and organized in saccos, Kimemia said a few crooks who had invaded the industry should be wiped out as a way of sprucing the industry.

He promised continued support for the operators who have formed saccos and started businesses such as petrol stations, that his government would give seed capital and equipment to start their fuel stations.

The county government in partnership with the national government have drawn programmes in support of the sector including taking them through training and issuing them with riding licences.

Kimemia noted that a number had benefitted from insurances funded by the government, urging the youths to take advantage of the offers to better their lives.

His sentiments come in the wake of enforcement of traffic rules on the operators who will among other things be required to have valid road licenses and be insured.

The operators, who have been accused if being rowdy and involving themselves in criminal activities, will also be required to register in Safety Associations or provide daily returns in case they are involved in courier services.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Tuesday directed that the sector be regulated, following an incidence in which operators were caught on camera assaulting a lady motorist involved in an accident on Forest Road.