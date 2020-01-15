Kimemia commends President for initiatives to revitalize agricultural sector

Nyandarua County governor Francis Kimemia has commended President Uhuru Kenyatta for the initiatives unveiled on Tuesday towards revitalizing of the country’s agricultural sector.

The governor who is also the chairperson of the Central Kenya economic bloc says that the move demonstrates the head of state’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of Kenyans, who have been battling tough economic times.

While delivering his address to the nation on Tuesday from state house Mombasa, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that his priority this year would focus on reviving Kenya’s economy.

To this end, he announced a raft of measures aimed at awakening the agricultural sector, especially the coffee, tea and milk sectors.

The chairperson of the bloc who is also the Nyandarua county boss Francis Kimemia says the president had heeded to their call during a meeting in Sagana to revamp the ailing sector.

He added that the move was an indication that the president’s leadership was service oriented even as he cautioned leaders from the region against early politicking at a time when focus should be on service delivery.

Kiambu deputy governor James Nyoro also expressed confidence that the new Agriculture minister Peter Munya will help transform the fortunes of farmers by dealing with cartels who have infiltrated the sector