Kimemia sends apologies as Kiarie takes over as Governor

Nyandarua County Governor-elect Moses Kiarie has taken an oath of office as the new Chief Executive Officer Governor of Nairobi County at the Arboretum grounds in Olkalou town.

Justice Cecilia Githua presided over the swearing-in of Kiarie and his deputy-elect John Mathara.

The immediate Governor Francis Kimemia who was not in attendance conveyed his apologies through County Secretary Muigai Wainaina who said that Kimemia was attending a close relative’s funeral.

Wainaina then went ahead to hand over the instruments of power to the new Chief of the County.

Justice Githua on her part officially presented Mathara with his certificate after taking his oath.

Kiarie was declared winner by County Returning Officer Nancy Wanjiku, who said he had 158, 263 votes against Mr Kimemia’s 52,197.