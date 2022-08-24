Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa to take murder plea

Kimilili Mp-elect Didmus Barasa is set to take plea in a Kakamega court over the murder of an Aide to his opponent Brian Khaemba.

Barasa, who has been in custody for the last two weeks, is alleged to have shot dead Brian Olunga at Chebukwabi polling station in Kimilili on August 9.

The MP had been detained at Kisumu cells where he appeared in court virtually and the court allowed police to detain him for two weeks ahead of plea taking.

This is after detectives in the case requested for more time to engage the Witness Protection Agency (WPA) to protect witnesses who had expressed fear to testify.

The detectives also asked for more time to complete and present ballistic and postmortem reports.

An autopsy on the body of Olunga showed he died of a pistol bullet which struck the right side of his head.

The autopsy showed Olunga died of profuse bleeding when the bullet got stuck in his head.

MP Didmus Barasa to take murder plea under tight security in Kakamega. ^CO#KenyaDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/GmxkaJpn1p — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) August 24, 2022

The incident occurred when Khaemba, who was seeking to unseat the legislator, went to the Chebukwabi polling station in the evening to witness the counting of the votes.

According to Khaemba’s statement, the MP followed him in the company of four men that he ordered not to allow him to leave the place adding that his driver Joshua Nasokho defied the order and ignited the vehicle.

Khaemba said it was at that point that Barasa drew a pistol and shot his aide, Brian Olunga on the forehead.

“He bled profusely and was rushed to Kimilili sub-county hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment,” Khaemba added.