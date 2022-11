As drought continues to ravage parts of the country, an irrigation scheme of its kind is helping a section of locals in parts of Karachuonyo and Rangwe constituencies in Homa Bay County keep hunger at bay. For more than a decade, the Kimira-Oluch Smallholder Farm Improvement Project has provided the residents with a lifeline. KBC Channel One’s Edward Kabasa with details of how this innovative idea is improving land productivity and increasing smallholder farmers’ average income.

