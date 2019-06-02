Kimosop reads Malice, external pressure behind sacking as KVDA MD

The former Immediate Kerio Valley Development Authority Managing Director David Kimosop has cited malice on the premature termination of his three-year contract at the state agency.

David Kimosop also questioned the legality in the composition of the authority’s 20 member board.

“The same board which is composed of 24 members has also violated ‘Muongozo’ (KVDA constitution) which requires board members of a parastatal to be a maximum of 9 members. This board has 24 members that means it is not properly constituted,” said Kimosop.

“Independent board members are supposed to be 10. In this particular one, has a record of 14 independent appointed board members which is against the KVDA Act,” he added.

Kimosop faulted the manner in which the same board terminated his contract saying that they were a product of the same illegality by violating the KVDA act.

He said that the Authority’s board unconstitutionally sacked him due to pressure from political circles.

The storm surrounding Kerio valley development authority came into fore on February this year following the Ksh 64 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

The now axed Managing Director David Kimosop would then be summoned by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the Elgeyo Marakwet dams in which the country allegedly lost Ksh 21 billion.

But even before the DCI issued a report on its finding, the Jackson Kiptanui led board last week terminated the three-year contract awarded to Kimosop replacing him with his deputy Francis Kipkech.

Kimosop, whose third term was renewed and approved by the then Authority’s board was set to end in 2021

A section of leaders from Elgeyo Marakwet has since come to his defence saying the 20 member KVDA board was illegally constituted.

The leaders claim that the Authority was now spending Ksh 25 million more on the increased number of board members.