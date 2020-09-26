Kimugu water project must end before April, Water CS demands

Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has directed the contractor working on the Kimugu water project in Kericho to employ more people to make sure the project is completed by April 2021.

The CS who made an extensive tour of the Ksh 1.3 billion project noted that the project has lagged behind and the contractor needs to embrace new strategies to accelerate the progress.

She observed that the project is at 20 percent despite massive funding from the National and Kericho County governments.

CS Kariuki warned the contractor, the consulting water engineer, local engineer

and water works officers in Kericho not to bring in the excuse of COVID-19 as a factor that has slowed the speed of working on the project.

“We will not accept the issue of COVID-19 as a factor that has delayed the project. This project must end by April 2021,” CS Kariuki stated.

She directed the Kimugu works engineer and water works officers to furnish her office by next week with new work plans and strategies they were going to employ to speed up the project.

Kariuki called upon the Kericho County Commissioner Mr. Karungo Kamau and the management of Lake Victoria South Works Development Agency to institute stringent and close supervision of the project in order to recover lost time.

The Water CS said that Kimugu water project is envisaged to provide clean water to over 210,000 residents in the next 10 years in Kericho town and the neighbouring towns. The project is expected to supply 13,000 cubic metres per day.

Kariuki said that Kenya remains a water scarcity country below 60 percent and to ensure water provision to the ever expanding population in the country, over 380 water projects are on going across the country.