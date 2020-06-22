Garissa Town MP Aden Duale has been axed as National Assembly majority leader and replaced by Amos Kimunya.
Eldas MP Adan Keynan has taken over from Kimunya as the new Secretary of the Jubilee Coalition National Assembly PG.
The changes were made at the Jubilee Coalition National Assembly Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday morning in his role as the Coalition’s Party Leader.
The Head of State reminded the legislators to focus on the Coalition’s development agenda and advised them against engaging in divisive politics.
He said the changes will be communicated in the composition of House Committees to the Speaker of the National Assembly by Thursday, 25th June 2020, through the new Leader of Government Business and Majority Chief Whip.
Speaking at KICC the newly appointed Majority Leader in Parliament Amos Kimunya thanked the president for proposing him as the leader of the majority in Parliament and hailed the work his predecessor Adan Duale has done in the last eight years lauding his commitment to serve Kenyans.
I don't take the appointment lightly. I will do my best to serve the party and the whole country. We will continue using Duales expertise for synergy. By Thursday departmental committees will have done elections

Adan Keynan reiterated the President’s call to make sure Jubilee agenda succeeds noting that “Politics is dynamic and every day comes with its events. As Jubilee and the coalition family, ours is to make sure the Jubilee agenda succeeds.”
Adan Keynan: Ours is to make sure the Jubilee Agenda succeeds

The PG meeting was attended by Deputy President Dr William Ruto, Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and a total of 174 Jubilee Coalition Members of the National Assembly.