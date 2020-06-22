Garissa Town MP Aden Duale has been axed as National Assembly majority leader and replaced by Amos Kimunya.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan has taken over from Kimunya as the new Secretary of the Jubilee Coalition National Assembly PG.

The changes were made at the Jubilee Coalition National Assembly Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday morning in his role as the Coalition’s Party Leader.

The Head of State reminded the legislators to focus on the Coalition’s development agenda and advised them against engaging in divisive politics.

He said the changes will be communicated in the composition of House Committees to the Speaker of the National Assembly by Thursday, 25th June 2020, through the new Leader of Government Business and Majority Chief Whip.

Speaking at KICC the newly appointed Majority Leader in Parliament Amos Kimunya thanked the president for proposing him as the leader of the majority in Parliament and hailed the work his predecessor Adan Duale has done in the last eight years lauding his commitment to serve Kenyans.