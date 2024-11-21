Kinangop Dairy shines at the 5th Annual Kenya Beverage Excellence Awards

Dr. Mukhwana emphasized the crucial role beverage manufacturers play in Kenya's economic growth during his keynote address, praising their efforts to create employment opportunities across the value chain, from production to distribution.

Kinangop Dairy Limited has bagged three prestigious awards at the 5th Annual Kenya Beverage Excellence Awards (KBEA), held in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday.

The company was awarded for its outstanding achievements, scooping the First Runner-Up in both the Most Preferred Long Life Milk and the Most Preferred Kid’s Yoghurt Categories.

Kinangop also finished as the second runner-up for the Most Preferred Mala/Lala Milk Category.

Dr. Juma Mukhwana, Principal Secretary, State Department for Industry, who graced the event, commended the beverage manufacturing sector for its significant contribution to job creation in Kenya.

Dr. Mukhwana emphasized the crucial role beverage manufacturers play in Kenya’s economic growth during his keynote address, praising their efforts to create employment opportunities across the value chain, from production to distribution.

The Kenya Beverage Excellence Awards celebrates innovation and excellence across the beverage industry, recognizing companies like Kinangop Dairy that demonstrate commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer satisfaction.

“These awards represent a significant milestone for Kinangop Dairy and are a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering superior dairy products to Kenyan consumers,” said Shivla Mathenge, brand assistant at Kinangop Dairy Limited. “As recognized by the Principal Secretary, we take pride not only in our quality products but also in our contribution to Kenya’s economy through job creation and sustainable business practices.”

The recognition at the 5th Annual KBEA adds to Kinangop Dairy’s growing list of accolades and reinforces the company’s position as a trusted manufacturer of quality dairy products.